Saturday 20 May 2023
British author Martin Amis dies at age 73
Amis published 15 novels including Money and London Fields, as well as the memoir Experience in 2000.
BRITISH AUTHOR MARTIN Amis, the writer of iconic novels including Money and London Fields, has died at the age of 73 following a battle with cancer of the oesophagus.

Amis published 15 novels, the memoir Experience in 2000 as well as works of nonfiction, and collections of essays and short stories.

In his later work he investigated Stalin’s atrocities, the war on terror and the legacy of the Holocaust.

Born in Oxford, England in 1949, Amis was the son of comic novelist Kingsley Amis.

At the age of 27 became literary editor of the New Statesman, where he met fellow writer Christopher Hitchens, according to the Guardian.

Later in his career, he was shortlisted for the prestigious Booker prize for his 1991 novel Time’s Arrow, a portrait of a Nazi war criminal told in reverse chronological order.

