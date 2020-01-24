Gardaí release CCTV footage of missing man as they renew their appeal for information

Martin Faherty Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for information in tracing the whereabouts of a 42-year-old man who has been missing from Co Cork for three weeks.

Martin Faherty was last seen in the Kinsale area on 3 January at around 2am.

Gardaí have this evening released a still image of Martin from CCTV footage of the night he disappeared.

Officers in Kinsale said Martin was last seen in the Worlds End area of Kinsale ar around 2am.

Martin is described as being 6’1” in height, of slim build, with blue eyes and is bald. When last seen Martin was wearing a canary yellow hat, a distinctive chequered white and dark coloured jacket, jeans and brown boots.

Gardaí and Martin’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have seen Martin or has information on his whereabouts have been asked to contact Kinsale Garda Station on 021 477 9250, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.