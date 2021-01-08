#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 8 January 2021
Irish-speaking Boston mayor tipped as Biden's labour secretary

Marty Walsh is the son of emigrants from Co Galway.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 8 Jan 2021, 2:12 PM
35 minutes ago 5,800 Views 9 Comments
File image of Marty Walsh with then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny in 2017.
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

IRISH-AMERICAN DEMOCRAT Marty Walsh, the current mayor of Boston, has been tipped as Joe Biden’s choice for labour secretary, according to US media outlets.

Politico first reported yesterday that Walsh was chosen by the US President-elect after a process that split the labour movement and “stoked diversity concerns among Democrats”. 

Walsh is the son of emigrants from Connemara, Co Galway and is able to speak the native language.

The politician has visited Ireland on numerous occasions, making his first official overseas trip to the country as mayor in 2014. 

He was greeted for his 10-day trip that year by local dignitaries and spoke to reporters in Irish. 

Speaking in Shannon Airport, he said the visit was a “milestone for me personally”.

Source: Shannon Airport/YouTube

The current US labour secretary is Eugene Scalia.

The person holding the position is a member of the US Cabinet and is responsible for controlling the Department of Labour.

Walsh has served as mayor of Boston since 2014 and was previously a member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives. 

