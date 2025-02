Updated at 20.18

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC forward Mason Melia has agreed to join Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

The fee for the 17-year-old Ireland underage international is €2 million upfront, potentially rising to €4 million – a deal that makes him the most expensive League of Ireland player ever.

Pat’s have an initial 20% fee from the sell-on clause and also negotiated a second sell-on clause.

Melia cannot officially join the English side until next year owing to Brexit-related transfer regulations. He turns 18 in September and won’t be able to move until the next open transfer window.

He is consequently set to see out the 2025 League of Ireland season with Stephen Kenny’s side and will link up with the North London club in January 2026

Advertisement

Spurs had plenty of rivals for the Wicklow native’s signature.

The strongest European interest was from Bayer Leverkusen, while the strongest alternative Premier League interest was from Man City.

The 42 reported in August about how he previously turned down one big transfer to City Football Group.

Chelsea, Everton and Celtic also had shown interest in the talented teenager.

Melia has 10 goals in 54 appearances in all competitions for St Pat’s, becoming the youngest-ever goalscorer in the League of Ireland’s history when he scored against UCD in June 2023.

He previously became the Dublin club’s youngest-ever league starter in May 2023.

The 2024 PFAI Young Player of the Year signed for Pat’s from Bray Wanderers in January 2022 and signed a three-year professional contract with the club in November 2023.

Written by David Sneyd and originally published on The 42 whose award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. Subscribe here.