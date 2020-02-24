This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mastercard announces plans to create 1,500 jobs in Dublin

The company first set up in Ireland in 2008 and employs over 650 people.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 24 Feb 2020, 9:54 AM
1 hour ago 7,331 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5019262
Image: Shutterstock/Alexander Yakimov
Image: Shutterstock/Alexander Yakimov

MASTERCARD HAS ANNOUNCED plans to create 1,500 jobs in Ireland over the next three to five years. 

The company – which first set up in Ireland in 2008 and employs over 650 people – said today that Dublin will become Mastercard’s Technology Hub for Europe from a newly built campus site in Leopardstown, Co Dublin. 

Mastercard, which set up Mastercard Labs, its research and development section in 2012, has said it plans to invest in its artificial intelligence, cyber security, blockchain and user experience team as part of this expansion. 

Said President of Mastercard Operations and Technology Ed McLaughlin: “Our new campus will help us continue to attract the best and brightest tech talent, so that we stay on the forefront of emerging tech trends and are well positioned to forge the future of digital commerce across the globe.”

The new jobs are being supported by IDA Ireland, which was commended by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the announcement this morning. 

“The 1,500 jobs being created at Mastercard are high quality, skilled positions, which I’m sure will be much sought after,” said Varadkar.

“We can never be complacent when it comes to our economy and employment; as a country we must continue to pursue policies which make Ireland attractive to investment and job creation and open to free trade.”

In a statement today, IDA Chief Executive Martin Shanahan described Mastercard’s expansion as “excellent news” and said it “demonstrates a substantial commitment to Ireland, making it a key location in the company’s global operations.”

