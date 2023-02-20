Advertisement

Monday 20 February 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Alamy Stock Photo Front view of the entrance to the Mater Hospital in Dublin.
# Mater Hospital
Mater Hospital advises patients to avoid its emergency department 'where possible'
A statement issued this evening said the hospital’s ‘services are under extreme pressure due to the large volume of patients’.
46 minutes ago

THE MATER HOSPITAL in Dublin has appealed to the public to avoid its Emergency Department “where possible”.

A statement issued this evening from the hospital said its “services are under extreme pressure due to the large volume of patients”.

The statement noted that patients who are presenting at the ED with non-urgent care are “experiencing lengthy waiting times to be seen”.

“Where possible, the Mater advises patients with non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of the health service such as minor injury units or their GP,” said the statement.

However, the Hospital added: “Any patient who is in need of emergency hospital care will of course be seen and the Mater would urge such patients not to delay and to seek such care.”

According to the INMO’s Trolley Watch figures, there were 42 patients in the Mater Hospital this morning waiting for a bed.

Nationwide, 500 patients were waiting in the emergency department, while a further 155 were in wards elsewhere in hospitals across the country.

This morning figures included 109 patients waiting for a bed in University Hospital Limerick, the highest figure in UHL so far this year according to the INMO.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
