St Vincent's Healthcare Group to appear before Dáil committee after weekend protest over NMH

REPRESENTATIVES FROM ST Vincent’s Healthcare Group will appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee today to answer questions about plans for the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH).

The new National Maternity Hospital is due to be built on the campus of St Vincent’s Hospital, but it has been met with controversy over ownership of the land.

Efforts to ease concerns about potential religious influence at the hospital from the Religious Sisters of Charity included the creation of a new not for profit company – St Vincent’s Holdings.

The Religious Sisters of Charity have also announced that they would no longer be involved in healthcare and that they had transferred their shareholding in the St Vincent’s Hospital Group to St Vincent’s Holdings.

Cabinet looks set to sign off on the plans this week, despite protests at the weekend. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Leinster House on Saturday to call on the Government to ensure the site of the new NMH is fully publicly owned.

During a hearing of the Oireachtas Health Committee last week, both current Master of the NMH Professor Shane Higgins and former Master Dr Peter Boylan shared their differing views.

Dr Boylan, told TDs and Senators that the term “clinically appropriate” as part of the framework for the new NMH “is a major red flag”.

Professor Higgins said the discussion around the phrase ‘clinically appropriate’ has led to a “misplaced fear” that it will allow the Vatican to stop certain procedures.

However he has also said he would have no problem with the removal of this term or the inclusion of a clarification to ease concerns.