'Rock solid guarantee' that every lawfully permitted service will be provided at new NMH

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly has said the government can give a “rock solid guarantee” that all health services provided for under Irish law will be available at the new National Maternity Hospital.

Yesterday Cabinet delayed a final decision on the future of the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH) amid ongoing controversy over the project.

Donnelly is set to go before the Oireachtas Health Committee to answer questions about the plans before the matter goes back to Cabinet in two weeks’ time.

There have been concerns about the independence of the new hospital due to its location on land formerly owned by the Sister of Charity. Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Minister Donnelly said he could guarantee “100″% that procedures such as abortion, tubal ligation, gender affirming surgery and assisted reproduction would be available at the hospital.

Donnelly said the hospital would be obliged to provide these services as they are built into the operating licence as well as the Constitution.

There is also a “golden share” held by the Minister for Health which allows for direct intervention if the hospital were deemed to b failing to do what it is legally required to do.

Advertisement

“There are more protections to ensure all services will be provided in this hospital than I would imagine any of the other maternity units around the country, so we can give an absolute rock solid guarantee on those questions,” he said.

The hospital is currently located at Holles Street in Dublin city centre, but is set to move to Elm Park, where it will be co-located with St Vincent’s Hospital.

Religious group the Sisters of Charity owned the land on which the NMH was to be built and this has led to years of debate about how the project should proceed.

Following the increasing opposition to the plans, the Sisters of Charity announced an end to their involvement with the St Vincent’s Hospital Group in 2017 and said they would therefore not be involved in the ownership or management of the new NMH.

The transfer of their shareholding of the SVHG has been beset with delays, however, and it was only confirmed last week that this had been completed. Under the deal the site would be leased from the SVHG for 299 years and she HSE will own the hospital itself.

Donnelly acknowledged that the State had attempted to obtain the lands and that the position of St Vincent’s was “they didn’t want to sell or they didn’t want to give the lands”.

However he said “it doesn’t really matter who owns the land, what matters is who owns the hospital, who controls the hospital and all of that is set out in the legal framework”.

He said he wanted to emphasise how important the hospital is for improving the quality of maternity care provided in Ireland.

“Right now we have women in 14-bed wards,wards that have insufficient toilet and shower facilities,” he said.

“We have women in labour queuing in public corridors to get access to toilets, to get access to showers. It’s simply not something we can stand over any longer.

“We’ve been talking about this hospital now for nine years. It’s the most important investment in infrastructure and women’s health care in the history of the State, so it’s really, really important that we bear in mind – whilst providing all of the assurances – just how essential for health care this hospital is going to be.”

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said there are still “very serious and very valid concerns remaining around the ownership control and governance” of the new NMH.

“The reality is that the hospital will not be built on state land. The St. Vincent’s Healthcare Group remain the landlord and I’ve looked at the lease agreement on the HSE website. They’re described as the landlord, the HSE will be the tenant, there’s a provision for an €850,000 per annum rent. So the ownership is simply not vested in the State,” she told Morning Ireland.

If the lease is to be so long, then why not simply hand over the land to the State? What is the blockage on that? We know from what the Minister said that the State did seek to take the land and in entirety, so there’s still that question: Why have St. Vincent’s Healthcare Group retained this ownership of the land?

Bacik also said that concerns remain about the governance of the hospital, focusing on a phrase in the NMH designated activity company document stating that the hospital will provide all “clinically appropriate” and “legally permissible” healthcare.

“It’s that “clinically appropriate” phrase that I think does raise serious concerns about if it qualifies that obligation to provide legal services like terminations of pregnancy,” she said.

She added that she would like clarity from Minister Donnelly on why the State cannot “do a compulsory purchase order to move the land into public ownership.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Asked if she would continue to oppose the hospital if it were not moved to State land, she said: “We want to see this hospital built, but we want to see it built in the right way. We’ve spent years, unfortunately, in this country, decades, putting State money into religious owned infrastructure. We’ve seen the impact that’s had on women’s reproductive health care.

“Those of us who fought to see the repeal of the Eighth Amendment in 2018, we don’t want to see the sort of roll back we’re seeing, unfortunately, in the US, with the Supreme Court, apparently looking at overturning Roe V Wade. We have to move in the right direction on this.”

With reporting from Jane Moore