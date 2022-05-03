Calls for pause of National Maternity Hospital plans but Taoiseach says 'we need to make a decision'

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said “we need to make a decision” on the future of healthcare for women, as plans for the proposed new National Maternity Hospital (NMH) are subject to further debate.

Cabinet is meeting this afternoon with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly understood to be bringing a memo to Cabinet seeking to approve the project shortly.

Opposition parties have called on the government to delay giving the green light for the €1 billion project amid the ongoing dispute over its ownership and governance.

The hospital is currently located at Holles Street in Dublin city centre, but is set to move to Elm Park, where it will be co-located with St Vincent’s Hospital.

Religious group the Sisters of Charity owned the land on which the NMH was to be built and this has led to years of debate about how the project should proceed.

Following the increasing opposition to the plans, the Sisters of Charity announced an end to their involvement with the St. Vincent’s Hospital Group in 2017 and said they would therefore not be involved in the ownership or management of the new NMH.

The transfer of their shareholding of the SVHG has been beset with delays, however, and it was only confirmed last week that this had been completed.

SVHG said in a statement that the Sisters of Charity had completed the transfer of shares to a new private charity called St. Vincent’s Holdings CLG.

Following that development, the Cabinet now looks set to sign off on the proposals to develop the NMH at the St Vincent’s Hospital site.

Speaking on his way into Cabinet, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that various safeguards have been made to help reassure people about the independence of the hospital, such as a 300-year lease being held by the State.

“You’re looking at three public interest members now on the board as opposed to one. There are various significant protections in there to make absolutely sure that that which is legally permissible in the State is provided to women and into the future in terms of services,” he said.

And of course, there has to be full transparency. All of the documentation pertaining to this will be published, there will be engagement within the Health Committee of the Oireachtas as well. But I do think we need to collectively make a decision in terms of where we are today in modern society and healthcare for women, to make sure that we can put together and put in place a facility that meets the age and also needs to future requirements.

Donnelly has repeatedly stressed that protections have been put in place to ensure clinical independence at the hospital.

Opposition parties have raised questions about the new St. Vincent’s Holdings CLG, saying that more answers are needed to be answered before the plan proceeds.

“Questions about the conditions attached to the new St Vincent’s Holdings following the transfer of land from the Religious Sisters of Charity must also be addressed,” Labour leader Ivana Bacik TD said today.

Bacik said that TDs and Senators should examined the plans in the Oireachtas Health Committee before any final sign-off is given.

Sinn Fein health spokesman David Cullinane TD also said that the Oireachtas should be allowed examine the plans.

The cabinet should not sign off on the new National Maternity Hospital without Oireachtas scrutiny of the legal framework agreed. This is too important. We cannot be expected to take a leap of faith without proper scrutiny. The ownership of the land & hospital are crucial issues. — David Cullinane T.D. (@davidcullinane) May 3, 2022

Social Democrats’ co-leader Róisín Shortall TD asked today was was known about the new private charity.

Shortall said that several questions needed to be answered:

What is known about the new company, St Vincent’s Holdings, to which the government is handing over control of a €1 billion publicly-funded hospital? What conditions did the Vatican attach to this company? What was the role of Stembridge Ltd and Porema Ltd – companies associated with tens of thousands of offshore companies – in establishing SVH? Is there anything preventing part or all of the company assets of SVH being sold or transferred?

Outside of political circles there has also been debate around the plans for the new NMH.

Former master Dr Peter Boylan has continuously raised objections about the ownership structure.

The current Master of the NMH, Dr Rhona Mahony, has joined the health minister in insisting that the hospital will be “independently” run.

Speaking today on RTÉ’s News at One, consultant obstetrician at the NMH Mary Higgins said that the new facility was badly needed and that she was confidence of its independence.

“We’ve always been satisfied as clinicians and many of us have come out and said on numerous occasions that we’re satisfied that religious ethos would not affect our care, that will be able to provide everything that’s legally and clinically can provide within the unit,” she said.

Asked to responds raised by Deputy shortall, Higgins said:

“I would ask Deputy Shortall if you’d like to come and speak to the clinical staff at the National Maternity Hospital and explain to them why this is still an issue? And why the extensive work that has been done by staff over the last few years to move this has now been halted because of political concerns.”