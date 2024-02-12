Funeral for Matthew Healy to take place in Co Cork later this week

FUNEREAL DETAILS HAVE been announced for six-year-old Matthew Healy, whose body was discovered in Waterford early on Friday morning.

Matthew Healy will be remembered at a requiem mass set to take place in Watergrasshill in Co Cork on Wednesday.

The funeral notice on RIP.ie says that the youngster will be sadly missed by his “heartbroken” father, grandparents and extended family and friends.

His requiem mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Watergrasshill will be followed by a private service in The Island Crematorium in Ringaskiddy.

Advertisement

Matthew’s body was discovered near a seaside cove in the area of Rathmoylan near Dunmore East shortly after midnight on Friday.

A woman in her 30s was arrested following the discovery. It is understood that gardaí were called to the Ballymacaw seaside area where they found the boy and the woman.

It’s believed the child was in a car while the woman was on the roadway.

It is understood the arrested woman has not been questioned yet as she has been moved to a hospital for medical treatment.

In light of the tragedy, the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) has been engaging with Matthew’s Faithlegg National School near Dunmore East in Co Waterford.