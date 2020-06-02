Two arrested after woman (60s) threatened during aggravated burglary in Cork

TWO MEN IN their 20s have been arrested in relation to an aggravated burglary at a house in Co Cork.

The incident happened at a property in the Mayfield area shortly before 8pm last night.

During the course of the burglary, two men entered the property armed with weapons and proceeded to threaten a resident of the house, a woman in her 60s. No injuries were reported.

Gardaí arrested two suspects a short time later, and they were taken to Mayfield garda station, where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A garda spokeswoman said investigations into the burglary are ongoing.