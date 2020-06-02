Two arrested after woman (60s) threatened during aggravated burglary in Cork

TWO MEN IN their 20s have been arrested in relation to an aggravated burglary at a house in Co Cork.
The incident happened at a property in the Mayfield area shortly before 8pm last night.
During the course of the burglary, two men entered the property armed with weapons and proceeded to threaten a resident of the house, a woman in her 60s. No injuries were reported.
Gardaí arrested two suspects a short time later, and they were taken to Mayfield garda station, where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
A garda spokeswoman said investigations into the burglary are ongoing.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (2)