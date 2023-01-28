22-year-old woman killed in single vehicle crash in Mayo

GARDAÍ IN MAYO have appealed or witnesses after a 22-year-old woman was killed in a single vehicle crash in Belmullet.

The woman was fatally injured when the car she was driving left the road and collided with a ditch.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was removed to the mortuary in Mayo University Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place.

A man and a woman (both early 20s) who were in the car at the time of the collision were removed to Mayo University Hospital to be treated with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda Forensic Collision investigators will conduct their examination of the scene this morning.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Belmullet Garda Station (097) 81910, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.