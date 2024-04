MINISTER FOR JUSTICE Helen McEntee will today seek Cabinet approval to “rapidly” draft legislation to designate the UK as a safe country again in order to return asylum seekers who have crossed the border into the Republic from Northern Ireland.

It comes amid a growing diplomatic row with the UK over migration, with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak yesterday saying he is “not interested” in pursuing a deal with Dublin.

Minister McEntee said last week that she was working on updating the legislation to enhance Ireland’s returns agreement with the UK, after the policy had recently been contested in the High Court.

It’s understood she intends that returns to the UK will recommence once the law is enacted.

It follows her decision last week to extend fast processing to whatever country has the highest number of applicants, which is currently Nigeria.

The Department expects that this will have an immediate impact. A spokesperson said that since McEntee introduced accelerated processing in November 2022, the applications from the eight designated safe countries have dropped by 50%.

Two additional countries were added to the safe country list earlier this year, with a further eight currently under review.

It’s understood that under the fast track system, applicants receive their decisions more quickly, meaning that someone who has a right to protection gets it more quickly, but it also means those without a right can be returned more quickly.

Advertisement

This quicker processing will mean less time in State accommodation. It will also mean that those who are refused will have a negative immigration record, which will impact their ability to travel internationally.

McEntee is also set to update Cabinet on her ongoing engagement around the steps being taken to prevent abuses of the Common Travel Area (CTA).

It’s understood she will provide an update on work being done by Gardaí, who are responsible for running operations and are working closely with the PSNI.

Last month, McEntee announced that her Department would take over the immigration registration function from the Gardaí. A spokesperson said this will free up an additional 100 Gardaí for frontline enforcement work, including around deportations.

Diplomatic row

The growing Ireland-UK row over migration overshadowed the British Irish Inter-Governmental Conference in London yesterday, after it emerged late on Sunday that a planned meeting between McEntee and her UK counterpart, Home Secretary James Cleverly, had been cancelled.

The row was sparked after McEntee told an Oireachtas committee last week that over 80% of asylum seekers who come to the Republic enter via Northern Ireland.

When asked about the row and about efforts by the Irish government to reverse the trend yesterday, Sunak said: “We’re not interested in that.

“We’re not going to accept returns from the EU via Ireland when the EU doesn’t accept returns back to France where illegal migrants are coming from. Of course we’re not going to do that.”

The figure of 80% which was cited by McEntee has been questioned by human rights and refugee organisations.

When asked about the evidence for the claim yesterday, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the figure is “not statistical”, but that it was “clear from the presentation of migrants” that there was a change in where they came from.

Read Next Related Reads Tánaiste says McEntee’s 80% claim on asylum seekers crossing border ‘not statistical’ Migration row: Sunak 'not interested' in deal to return asylum seekers from Ireland to the UK Cross border migration row: How did Ireland-UK relations break down over asylum seekers?

He added that the Department of Justice had a “perspective” that there had been an increase in the number of arrivals through Northern Ireland.

Speaking to reporters at the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference, Martin said: “On the 80% and the evidence: Over a while, I think the Department of Justice officials would say – and it’s not statistical, it’s not a database or evidence base – but it is very clear from the presentations of migrants that there’s a change in the nature of where migrants have come from, and that’s the sense and the perspective that Justice have on this.”

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for the Department said the 80% figure is based on the experience of staff and others working in the field.

“It has long been the case that a significant number of people apply for international protection for the first time in the International Protection Office (IPO). This has increased in 2024,” the spokesperson said.

They said that to date in 2024, there have been 6,739 applications for International Protection at the IPO. Of these 6,136 (91%) were made at the IPO for the first time and not at a port of entry.

“There are a number of circumstances in which someone might apply in the IPO without first applying at a port of entry. They may enter at an airport with valid documentation for example but choose not to apply at that time. Or they may apply having been in the State for a period previously, for example on foot of a different permission to remain.

“However, the Department’s firm assessment, based on the experience of staff and others working in the field, and based on the material gathered at interviews, is that over 80% of cases of those applying for the first time in the IPO have entered over the land border. This is the Department’s operational assessment of the situation.”