A GARDA SPOKESPERSON has said that it will not provide comment “on uninformed remarks and unproven accusations by third parties who have been convicted of road traffic offences and been subject to civil judgement by their peers for serious violent conduct”, when asked about remarks made by Conor McGregor about its Traffic Corps.

The statement was issued in response to a media request made to the organisation’s press office, asking it to comment on claims McGregor made that its Traffic Corps had led to people taking their own lives and that it “destroyed families” during his controversial interview with Tucker Carlson.

In the interview, McGregor said, “The Traffic Corps of An Garda Síochána is one of the most successful divisions in the gardaí for convictions and it has caused untold stress onto the people of Ireland.

“I wonder the amount of suicides, the amount of lives lost, and families destroyed over the stress of the Traffic Corps,” he said, mentioning people driving without tax or an NCT. “It’s all a money racket.”

The pair had an hour-long conversation at the Freemason's Hall in Dublin. Tucker Carlson via YouTube Tucker Carlson via YouTube

MMA fighter Conor McGregor’s high-profile interview with American commentator Tucker Carlson has led to widespread backlash from various groups.

Today, the Grand Master of the Freemasons said that it would be donating the fee it earned from renting their hall in Dublin for the interview to take place.

The Garda statement said:

“Members of An Garda Síochána (including Roads Policing colleagues) are professional Gardaí, all of whom who have sworn an oath to the people of Ireland and signed up to a Code of Conduct of ethical behaviour.

“Garda members are, this Easter Bank Holiday weekend, actively working in their communities and policing the roads, enforcing road traffic legislation in an effort to keep Ireland’s roads safe for all road users.

“An Garda Síochána is not going to provide any further comment on uninformed remarks and unproven accusations by third parties who have been convicted of road traffic offences and been subject to civil judgement by their peers for serious violent conduct.”

McGregor has 19 traffic offences to his name. He also has two public order offences and one conviction for assault causing harm.

In November, he was found liable for the sexual assault of Dublin woman Nikita Hand during a civil case.