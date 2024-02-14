The Explainer: Why is measles on the rise again?

ALARM BELLS STARTED ringing for Ireland last year when countries across Europe reported a sharp rise in the number of measles cases.

In 2022, there was only just under one thousand cases reported in Europe. In 2023, that rose to a staggering 42,200.

Ireland has yet to see a serious measles outbreak, but it is on the government’s radar, with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly warning that there is a high chance of the disease spreading.

So far this month, one man with measles died in Leinster, and several other cases were reported.

So what needs to be done? How can Ireland prepare, and why has our vaccination rate fallen short of where it needs to be?

Advertisement

Joining us on The Explainer this week is is Dr Scott Walkin, a GP in Co Mayo and the Irish College of General Practitioners’ lead for infection control. He explains the impact of low uptake of the vaccine, how sick the virus can make you, and what action health authorities need to take now.

The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Lauren Boland, senior producer Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.