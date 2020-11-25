#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 25 November 2020
Advertisement

Meat processing workers subject to 'difficult and dangerous' conditions with regular injuries at work

The findings are contained in a new report by the Migrant Rights Centre Ireland.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 25 Nov 2020, 8:26 AM
16 minutes ago 941 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5278071
Image: Shutterstock/El Nariz
Image: Shutterstock/El Nariz

NINE IN TEN meat processing workers are not offered sick pay when they are ill or injured, a new survey of the sector has suggested.

The report by the Migrant Rights Centre Ireland (MRCI) claims that the meat processing sector is characterised by “dirty, difficult, and dangerous work” and that poor health and safety practices show “a cavalier disregard” for workers.

The survey was carried out among 151 mostly foreign meat plant workers who are employed in 13 counties. CSO data shows that 59% of the meat processing sector’s employees are foreign, almost half of whom are non-EU workers.

De-boners, cutters and trimmers, kill line operators, packing hall operators, chill room operatives, cleaners, supervisors, storage, dispatch and warehousing and lairage workers were among those interviewed by MRCI.

According to the group, the research shows a sector beset by low pay, poor terms and conditions for workers and a “disgraceful” health and safety record.

“Excessive levels of production for available capacity put undue pressure on workers to process and package meat at unsustainable rates,” the report reads.

“This research demonstrates that state institutions have failed and continue to fail workers. An urgent review and action is required,” it adds.

The survey found that 90% of respondents are not covered by occupational sick pay schemes in the event of injury or illness.

Three in five respondents to the survey told the MRCI that they have been injured at work, including regular lacerations and bruises, chronic back pain, skin disorders, eye injuries, bone fractures, loss of fingers and limbs, burns, and respiratory problems.

Workers told the group that injuries often occurred because of faulty tools or machinery, limited health and safety training and a lack of protective measures or equipment. 

Meanwhile, more than a quarter (28%) of workers who reported being on salaries of €12 an hour or lower have been working in the sector for between four and 15 years, with a similar number (27%) saying they are not paid extra if they work overtime.

More than two in five respondents (43%) said they felt verbally bullied, while over a third (35%) said they felt psychologically bullied.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“This research shows that workers feel they are disposable, reveals a culture of oppression, poor pay and poor health and safety standards,” the MRCI said.

Bríd McKeown of the MRCI claimed that despite staff shortages due to Covid-19, production levels at meat processing factories exceeded 2019 levels.

“We need the government to take this seriously and to act in the interests of workers not just big business,” she said.

“We need a new approach to the meat sector, one that values transparency and accountability.”

However, Meat Industry Ireland said that it strongly refutes the claims made in the MRCI report.

In a statement to RTÉ, the group said the findings of multiple inspections did not support the allegations made by respondents to the survey.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie