Meat processing workers subject to 'difficult and dangerous' conditions with regular injuries at work

NINE IN TEN meat processing workers are not offered sick pay when they are ill or injured, a new survey of the sector has suggested.

The report by the Migrant Rights Centre Ireland (MRCI) claims that the meat processing sector is characterised by “dirty, difficult, and dangerous work” and that poor health and safety practices show “a cavalier disregard” for workers.

The survey was carried out among 151 mostly foreign meat plant workers who are employed in 13 counties. CSO data shows that 59% of the meat processing sector’s employees are foreign, almost half of whom are non-EU workers.

De-boners, cutters and trimmers, kill line operators, packing hall operators, chill room operatives, cleaners, supervisors, storage, dispatch and warehousing and lairage workers were among those interviewed by MRCI.

According to the group, the research shows a sector beset by low pay, poor terms and conditions for workers and a “disgraceful” health and safety record.

“Excessive levels of production for available capacity put undue pressure on workers to process and package meat at unsustainable rates,” the report reads.

“This research demonstrates that state institutions have failed and continue to fail workers. An urgent review and action is required,” it adds.

The survey found that 90% of respondents are not covered by occupational sick pay schemes in the event of injury or illness.

Three in five respondents to the survey told the MRCI that they have been injured at work, including regular lacerations and bruises, chronic back pain, skin disorders, eye injuries, bone fractures, loss of fingers and limbs, burns, and respiratory problems.

Workers told the group that injuries often occurred because of faulty tools or machinery, limited health and safety training and a lack of protective measures or equipment.

Meanwhile, more than a quarter (28%) of workers who reported being on salaries of €12 an hour or lower have been working in the sector for between four and 15 years, with a similar number (27%) saying they are not paid extra if they work overtime.

More than two in five respondents (43%) said they felt verbally bullied, while over a third (35%) said they felt psychologically bullied.

“This research shows that workers feel they are disposable, reveals a culture of oppression, poor pay and poor health and safety standards,” the MRCI said.

Bríd McKeown of the MRCI claimed that despite staff shortages due to Covid-19, production levels at meat processing factories exceeded 2019 levels.

“We need the government to take this seriously and to act in the interests of workers not just big business,” she said.

“We need a new approach to the meat sector, one that values transparency and accountability.”

However, Meat Industry Ireland said that it strongly refutes the claims made in the MRCI report.

In a statement to RTÉ, the group said the findings of multiple inspections did not support the allegations made by respondents to the survey.