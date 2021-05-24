#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 24 May 2021
Man (30s) dies after two-car crash in Meath

The crash occurred earlier today at Clowanstown in Dunshaughlin.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 24 May 2021, 9:44 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A MAN HAS died after a crash involving two cars this afternoon in Meath. 

The collision occurred on the M3 at Clowanstown in Dunshaughlin at around 4.40pm. 

The driver of one of the cars, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the other car, a woman in her 40s, has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injures. 

The scene remains closed for technical examination. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly road users who may have dash-cam footage, to contact gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

