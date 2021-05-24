Man (30s) dies after two-car crash in Meath

A MAN HAS died after a crash involving two cars this afternoon in Meath.
The collision occurred on the M3 at Clowanstown in Dunshaughlin at around 4.40pm.
The driver of one of the cars, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other car, a woman in her 40s, has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injures.
The scene remains closed for technical examination.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly road users who may have dash-cam footage, to contact gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
