Seven people injured in road crash in Meath

SEVEN PEOPLE WERE taken to hospital yesterday evening after a road crash in Co Meath.
Gardaí said the two-car collision occurred on the N52 at Cassidy’s Cross, Nobber, at 7.20pm yesterday.
Two men and two women aged in their 70s and 80s, a man and woman in their 40s and a teenager were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda to be treated for their injuries, which are understood to be non-life threatening.
Gardaí said the road has since reopened and investigations are ongoing.
