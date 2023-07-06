Media Minister Catherine Martin to meet RTÉ execs to discuss 'immediate next steps'

A MEETING BETWEEN Media Minister Catherine Martin and members of the RTÉ board into the ongoing payments controversy has been brought forward to today.

Minister Martin had been due to meet with chair of the RTÉ board Siún Ní Raghallaigh, incoming director general Kevin Bakhurst, and interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch at her Department tomorrow.

The Department said the meeting will “discuss how RTÉ will facilitate the completion of the examination and the immediate next steps they will be taking to contribute to the restoration of trust and confidence”.

Speaking in the Seanad yesterday during a debate on capping RTÉ salaries in line with government ministers, Minister Martin expressed concern about the “deeply unsatisfactory nature in which information is being provided” by the RTÉ Executive Board.

Martin said RTÉ chair Ní Raghallaigh told her that this is “totally unacceptable” and that “swift action will be taken”.

Martin then informed the Seanad that her meeting with members of the RTÉ board would be brought forward to today.

“The public rightly expects a much higher standard of transparency and accountability from RTÉ,” said Martin, “and is it unacceptable that these have not been met.”

‘Profound regret’

The interim deputy director general of RTÉ yesterday expressed “profound regret” that standards of governance were “far lower than required” on a number of issues.

In his opening statement to the Oireachtas Media Committee yesterday, Adrian Lynch said: “I am acutely aware of the accusations of drip-feed, of non-cooperation and lack of transparency.

“We fully respect and understand this public concern, our staff’s concern, and the proper focus on accountability from the members of the Houses of the Oireachtas.”

Much of yesterday’s hearings focussed on the broadcaster’s use of commercial barter account transactions.

Advertisement

Barter accounts are commonplace in the media industry. They allow organisations to exchange advertising airtime that would otherwise go unsold in return for goods and services from companies.

RTÉ’s use of barter spending has come in for intense scrutiny since it emerged that €150,000 was paid to Ryan Tubridy through one such account, and that the payment was not properly declared.

RTÉ, which is sustained through public funds and commercial revenues, has also faced criticism for using barter transactions to spend hundreds of thousands of euro entertaining commercial clients, including on a trip to the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

A series of further transactions was revealed yesterday, including almost €5,000 euro on 200 pairs of flip flops for a summer party for clients.

‘Root and branch examination’

Speaking in the Seanad, Minister Martin added that information that has come to light in the past days have “only illustrated just how pervasive and deep-seated the governance and other failings in RTÉ have been”.

Martin said these revelations have led to the government initiating a “root and branch examination” into RTÉ.

This review will have two elements, the first being a review of RTÉ governance and culture, and the second a review of “contractor fees, human resources, and other matters”.

It will be overseen by two expert advisory committees and assisted by professional services and supported by a team drawn from the Department.

The professional services that will assist with the review were due to be appointed by the end of August.

However, Martin said yesterday that “in light of further developments and the urgency of the two reviews”, this timescale will be “accelerated even further”.

The procurement process for the appointment of a forensic accountant to examine the RTÉ books will also be accelerated, with a view to making an appointment next week.

-With additional reporting from Press Association