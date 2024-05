FOUR MEN CHARGED with public order offences during a protest at a facility for asylum seekers in south Dublin have been released on bail and were ordered not to attend refugee centre demonstrations.

Gardaí on duty at a new centre for International Protection applicants in Ballyogan, Carrickmines, arrested them just after midday today.

Rodger Long (53) of Clay Farm Drive, Kilgobbin, Dublin 18, Jordan O’Donoghue (21) of Ballyogan Avenue, Carrickmines, Dublin 18, Conor Killian (25) of Carrickmines Little Brighton Road, Foxrock, south country Dublin, and Ian Cahill (44) of Ballyogan Vale, Ballyogan Road, Dublin 18, were charged under the Public Order Act.

They appeared before Judge Deirdre Gearty at Dublin District Court this evening.

They are accused that on 22 May (today) at Ballyogan Road, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, they wilfully prevented or interrupted the free passage of a person or vehicle. On conviction, the charge can result in a €400 fine.

The four are also accused of failing to comply with a garda’s direction to immediately leave the vicinity of the place concerned in a peaceable or orderly manner, an offence that could result in a six-month sentence and a fine.

Long, O’Donoghue and Killian were allowed legal aid and had representation in court, but Cahill did not have a lawyer.

Gardaí did not object to their bail but sought conditions which Judge Gearty imposed.

The defendants, who have yet to enter pleas, were ordered to stay away from public protests and Ballyogan refugee centre.

Killian and Cahill must sign on once a week at their local garda stations.

In each case, they were remanded on €200 bonds to appear at Dún Laoghaire District Court on 19 June to enter pleas.

Judge Gearty ordered gardaí to provide disclosure of prosecution evidence to the defence.

In a legal aid application, the court heard that Long, who “made no reply to charge,” was on social welfare and living in social housing, and his wife worked part-time.

O’Donoghue was assigned a solicitor after telling Judge Gearty “I don’t really know. I’ve never been before the court”.

Killian did not reply when charged and agreed to the terms sought.

Cahill told the court he was not represented. Answering, “No, I’m okay”, he declined the court’s offer of legal assistance.