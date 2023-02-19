Advertisement

# Meath
Three men due in court over golf club burglaries
Two of the men are aged in their 20s and one is in his late teens.
49 minutes ago

THREE MEN ARE due in court tomorrow in connection with multiple burglaries at golf clubs.

Gardaí arrested the three men on Thursday while searching a premises in Ashbourne, Co Meath under Operation Thor, an annual operation targeting burglaries and associated criminal activity in the winter months.

Two of the men are aged in their 20s and one is in his late teens.

The three men are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 in garda stations in the midlands and can be detained for up to seven days, a garda statement said.

They are due to appear before a sitting of Tullamore District Court tomorrow morning at 10.30am.

Gardaí also seized two vehicles as part of the search.

Author
Lauren Boland
