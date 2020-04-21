This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 21 April, 2020
Two men who posed as gardaí and assaulted a man arrested and charged in Dublin

The men stopped a car on Sunday night and said they were members of An Garda Síochána.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 21 Apr 2020, 3:57 PM
File photo of garda car.
Image: Shutterstock/D. Ribeiro
Image: Shutterstock/D. Ribeiro

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested and charged after falsely pretending to be gardaí and assaulting a man in Castleknock on Sunday. 

On Sunday at nearly 11pm, a man (early 30s) was stopped by a vehicle with a red and blue flashing light at Luttrelstown Way, in Castleknock, Co Dublin. 

The two males in the other car (aged in their early 20s and late teens) identified themselves as members of An Garda Síochána and started to question the man. 

The man asked for identification from the two males, after which they attempted to drive away. 

The pair returned to the scene when they saw the man in his 30s recording their vehicle registration.

One of the two males exited their car and assaulted the man before speeding away in the direction of Carpenterstown in Dublin 15. 

After initial investigations, local gardaí found the offending vehicle at Mulberry Park in Castleknock. It was seized for technical examination.

The two men (early 20s and late teens) were arrested yesterday and detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984..  

The man in his late teens was charged with an offence under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997. He is bailed and is due to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice on 1 May.  

The other man has been charged with offences under the Road Traffic Act. He is bailed and due to appear at Blanchardstown District Court on 12 May.  

A full investigation file into the incident will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Comments have been closed as charges have been made.  

