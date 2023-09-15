Rain warning for 13 counties as Ireland is set for washout weekend

RAIN WARNINGS ARE in place for thirteen counties in Ireland today, as the recent mini heatwave has made way for wet weather, as some areas will be hit with localised flooding and difficult driving conditions today.

A status orange rain warning is in place for Cork and Waterford until 6 pm this evening, as persistent and heavy rain will lead to spot flooding and poor travel conditions.

A status yellow rain warning is also in place for the following counties: Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow, Kerry, Limerick, and Tipperary.

It will be difficult to drive in these counties, and caution is advised.

Today will see persistent rain through Leinster and east Ulster, which will become heavy at times, and will lead to spot flooding in parts of Munster.

It will be drier in the west and northwest.

Advertisement

The rain keeps coming for most but the Northwest and parts of the West escaping. Up to 11mm since midnight and over 20mm more to come in parts of the South. The rain will finally die out tonight with a much better day ahead for Saturday. pic.twitter.com/PlQvysSPMe — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) September 15, 2023

Temperatures will peak between 12 and 15 degrees, before dropping to between 8 and 10 degrees tonight, when the rain will ease and clear spells will develop.

Tomorrow will be mostly dry, with light rain lingering in eastern and southern parts, but bright and sunny spells will develop across the rest of the country.

It will be cloudy, and temperatures will peak between 15 and 17 degrees.

On Sunday rain will become widespread once again, with the heaviest and most persistent showers in the eastern half of the country, with a risk of localised flooding.

The showers will clear on Sunday night, before rainy spells return on Monday afternoon.

Another spell of train will spread from the Atlantic on Tuesday.

The weather is to remain unsettled with low pressure dominating for the extended outlook period, according to Met Éireann.