This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 11 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wind, snow and ice warnings remain in place until midnight, some ferry sailings cancelled

An orange weather wind warning for coastal waters prompted ferry operator Stena Line to cancel some routes.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 11 Feb 2020, 7:35 AM
15 minutes ago 2,663 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5002418
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

A NUMBER OF sailings from Belfast, Dublin and Rosslare have been delayed or cancelled as an orange weather marine warning remains in place, along with a yellow weather snow/ice warning which is in place until midnight.  

Met Éireann issued a number of warnings over the past two days as a cold snap set in across the country in the aftermath of a nationwide orange weather warning at the weekend when Storm Ciara made landfall. 

The yellow weather snow and ice warning came into effect yesterday and will remain in place until midnight tonight, while a wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry is also in place until 8pm tonight. 

“Widespread wintry showers [are expected] on Monday and Tuesday with some snowfall accumulations, especially in the west and north. Some disruptions to travel is possible, particularly over higher routes,” the forecaster said. 

“Strong westerly winds continuing and high seas will result in a risk of coastal flooding, especially around high tide,” it added. 

Gale force

Meanwhile, an orange weather warning for coastal waters is in place as “westerly winds will reach gale force 8 or stronger gale 9 today on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea”.

It will “occasionally touch storm force 10,” Met Éireann said. 

marine warning

The wind warning has prompted ferry operator Stena Line to cancel a number of crossings as a result. 

In a statement, it said “Stena Line is continuing to see disruptions to its ferry sailings on the Irish Sea caused by high winds and rough seas in the aftermath of Storm Ciara”. 

As a result, sailings from Belfast to Liverpool have been delayed and Belfast to Heysham sailings have been cancelled.

The Dublin to Holyhead route is experiencing delays of around an hour, while an early morning sailing was cancelled. 

All sailings from Rosslare were cancelled yesterday and will resume at 8am this morning. 

Overall, the weather forecast for the coming week looks “unsettled but turning less cold from Thursday”. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie