#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 15 February 2022
Advertisement

Controversial part of mica redress scheme may be dropped

Campaigners in Donegal had criticised the scheme for including a sliding scale for costs.

By Press Association Tuesday 15 Feb 2022, 7:27 AM
9 minutes ago 521 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5683300
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A CONTROVERSIAL PART of the the mica redress scheme agreed last year by the Government may be dropped.

Campaigners in Donegal had criticised the scheme for including a cap of €145 per square foot, available only for the first 1,000 square feet, with a sliding scale thereafter.

They had called on Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien to scrap the sliding scale, which campaigners said would leave families impacted by the defective blocks scandal scrambling to make up the shortfall.

The scheme would see payments reduced to €110 for the second 1,000 square foot, and the remainder would be €100 per square foot.

In a letter to the Mica Action Group, seen by the PA news agency, O’Brien says the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland has told the Department of Housing it does not produce sliding scales in its construction cost reports.

He said his approval of the final scheme would be based on the report from the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland, expected in the coming weeks.

In the letter, O’Brien hold homeowners the scheme is a “like-for-like” remediation grant and homeowners will also be eligible for the Government’s recently revised retrofit grants.

“I am working with my colleague, Minister Eamon Ryan, to ensure this process can be streamlined for defective concrete block scheme applicants,” O’Brien wrote.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I understand the level of anxiety and apprehension around the scheme given the scale involved and homeowners’ experience of the devastation caused by mica.

“I want to reiterate my commitment to build a grant scheme based on the independent work of the SCSI that covers the real costs involved.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie