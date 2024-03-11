President Michael D Higgins issues strongly worded statement calling for a ceasefire in Gaza

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins has issued a strong statement calling for global efforts for peace in Gaza and criticising those blocking aid to the Palestinian enclave’s residents.

The president has today warned that “no one can say they didn’t know what the consequences of inaction would be” if a ceasefire is not reached soon amid reports of starvation among Gazans still living in the region.

He added that the blocking of aid trucks by “extremist settlers” is “an appalling denial of the humanity of those dying of hunger”.

A truce in Gaza has yet to be reached by the Hamas-run authority and the Israeli Government as the Muslim population of the Palestinian territory prepares to begin Ramadan.

There have been mounting concerns in recent weeks over the provision of humanitarian aid and food into the region as millions of Gazans are facing starvation following months of conflict in the region.

Advertisement

Higgins, in a statement today, said it is vital that every country in the world “does all in its power to ensure that a humanitarian disaster in its most extreme sense is avoided” in Gaza.

He added that the situation in Gaza is “one from which the global public must not be distracted or avert its gaze” and is “a matter of life and death”.

“The blockading of food and aid must immediately be stopped. Vital essential medicines and sources of energy must be provided to what is left of the hospitals in Gaza.

“Aid that could be delivered immediately is scandalously being blocked and those responsible for doing so must take responsibility for the deaths that are ensuing,” he added.

Over the weekend, 200 tonnes of food aid were “ready” to be sent from Cyprus to Gaza by sea, a Spanish NGO said. This was the first shipment of aid along an EU-backed maritime corridor.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.