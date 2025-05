TWO FIELDS WHERE slurry was spread close to the farmstead of missing Kenmare man Michael Gaine remain sealed off this morning.

A number of yellow evidence markers have have been placed on various locations in the fields at Carrig East. It is understood slurry had been spread there yesterday.

The fields were sealed off last night.

Michael Gaine, aged 56, was last seen on Thursday 20 March in Kenmare, but despite extensive searches, no trace of him has been found.

A slurry pit at the farm yard was emptied and searched shortly after he went missing, but nothing was found.

Extensive searches were carried out on surrounding lands by members of the Defence Forces and Kerry Mountain Rescue, as well as volunteers, but no trace of Michael Gaine was found.

On 29 April, almost six weeks after Michael Gaine vanished, the missing person case was upgraded to a homicide inquiry.

Gardaí said that “based on the entirety of the information available to the investigation team”, a decision had been made to reclassify the missing person inquiry.

There have been appeals for dash cam footage, and hours of CCTV footage in Kenmare and surrounding areas have also been trawled through by gardaí.

Gardaí have been on site since first light this morning and it is understood the fields have been designated a crime scene.