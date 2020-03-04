This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 4 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It was now or never': Abuse survivor on why he spoke out on RTÉ programme in 2009

Michael O’Brien created one of the most powerful moments in Irish television, when he passionately told his story on RTÉ in 2009.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 4 Mar 2020, 11:11 AM
43 minutes ago 4,879 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5032488

ABUSE SURVIVOR MICHAEL O’Brien explained why he felt he had to speak about his experience on a 2009 RTÉ programme that discussed redress for victims of institutional abuse.

Michael O’Brien was a member of a live studio audience for RTÉ’s Questions and Answers programme in 2009. As a child he had spent eight years in St Joseph’s Industrial School, also known as Ferryhouse, in Co Tipperary where he was raped and severely beaten.

Among the panelists on the RTÉ programme were Leo Varadkar, who was in opposition at the time, and the then Minister for Transport, Fianna Fáil’s Noel Dempsey.

O’Brien asked Dempsey if the government would freeze the assets of religious institutions if they didn’t pay more into the Redress Board Fund, which had been a topical issue at the time.

Dempsey replied that “it’s not a power that the government has”.

“The constitution protects the right to private property,” he said, adding that it wasn’t an option for them.

In a passionate response to Dempsey, O’Brien told the panel that his account of being raped and beaten had been questioned at the commission of investigation into institutional child abuse by the barristers and judges, and the effect that had on him.

He said that he had attempted to take his own life after spending five days at the commission.

He added that he was a former Fianna Fáil mayor and councillor that worked “tooth and nail for the party”, and pointing to members of the audience, he said that the people would vote for that constitutional change, if given the option.

Ye didn’t do it right, ye got it wrong, admit it.

He told the panel: “They brought a man over from Rome, 90 odd years of age, to tell me I was telling lies, that I wasn’t beaten for an hour non-stop by two of them from head to toe without a shred of cloth on my body.”

Speaking on part 2 of RTÉ’s ‘Redress: Breaking The Silence’ programme, O’Brien said that he had “no idea” what he was going to say until he saw the minister.

But he knew that after Dempsey’s answer, that it was “now or never”.

The RTÉ programme, which you can watch on the RTÉ Player here, uses the testimonies of survivors to look back at how justice was sought for the children who were abused in institutions of the Irish State.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie