#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 8 October 2020
Advertisement

Northern Ireland: 923 Covid-19 cases confirmed, Taoiseach and Boris Johnson discuss 'alarming' situation

The Derry City and Strabane Council area has one of the highest infection rates in the UK.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 8 Oct 2020, 2:21 PM
46 minutes ago 5,280 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5227586
The Taoiseach met with European Council president Charles Michel in Dublin today.
Image: Julien Behal
The Taoiseach met with European Council president Charles Michel in Dublin today.
The Taoiseach met with European Council president Charles Michel in Dublin today.
Image: Julien Behal

Updated 6 minutes ago

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke by phone this morning amid the worsening Covid-19 situation in Northern Ireland. 

923 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in NI over the past 24 hours, according to the Department of Health.

4,674 cases have been reported in the last seven days, bringing the overall total number of cases confirmed in the region to 17,110.

One further death has been reported by the department, bringing the toll to 587.

The Taoiseach and the Prime Minister agreed to monitor the developing situation, with the CMOs on both sides of the border Dr Tony Holohan and Dr Michael McBride also set to speak later today.

The Derry City and Strabane Council area, which has one of the highest infection rates in the UK, is currently subject to additional restrictions.

The border counties of Donegal and Monaghan also have the highest incidence rates of Covid-19 in the Republic. 

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach confirmed that Martin had spoken to his British counterpart this morning.

“Both expressed concern about the rising figures in the North but the PM also raised concerns about the impact of restrictions on the economy. They will continue to monitor the situation and remain in touch,” they said. 

A spokesperson for Downing Street also confirmed the talks, adding that “it wasn’t a call about any aspects of Brexit”.

“It was about the response to Covid and ensuring that the United Kingdom government and the Irish government can work closely together on helping to combat the spread of the virus on the island of Ireland,” the spokesperson said. 

Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said this morning that her and First Minister Arlene Foster have “asked again for an urgent conversation with Boris Johnson”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“It is clear that our situation is worsening at an alarming rate. We are past the point of warnings. We need financial support for families, workers and businesses immediately,” she said. 

Northern Ireland’s executive is meeting today and is to consider increasing fines for breaches of Covid-19 regulations as well as an extension of rules around face coverings to make them mandatory in public settings.  

While NI ministers are due to discuss the potential extension of restrictions to other council areas with high rates, such as Newry, Mourne and Down council, they are not anticipated to make final decisions on that today. 

- With reporting by Christina Finn and Press Association

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie