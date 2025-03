TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has claimed that world leaders can get labelled as right-wing or far-right “very quickly”, and warned that people should not “buy into the label” or the stereotyping of people.

Martin made the remarks while during a ‘fireside chat’ hosted by US Chamber of Commerce president Suzanne Clark in Washington DC, where he once again boasted about the strong economic ties between the US and Ireland.

Characterizing the relationship as a “shared value system and genuine belief in the importance of the entrepreneurial spirit”, Martin said the Irish-US trade relationship is “increasingly a two-way street”.

“We have up to 900 U.S. companies in Ireland. U.S. companies contribute 200,000 jobs, and we’ve got about 770 Irish companies in the States creating over 150,000 jobs,” Martin told the gathering of business leaders.

Many of the Taoiseach’s remarks echoed the comments he made during his meeting with Trump in the Oval Office yesterday, where he also highlighted that foreign investment is “a two-way street” between the US and Ireland.

Martin pictured speaking to US Chamber of Commerce CEO Suzanne Clark

Asked how the US business community can adapt to the changing politics in the EU, Martin told the Chamber of Commerce that “one has to be careful of overreacting”.

“People get labeled very quickly – leaders get labeled as being far right or too right. I always take people as I meet them and engage with them,” Martin said.

Singling out Belgium, where right-leaning parties dominated in elections last June, Martin claimed that a number of EU nations are “looking at shift in terms of greater disposition towards less regulation and more innovation”.

He said that a lot of people on the right “got alienated by being labeled too quickly”, adding that there wasn’t “space created to allow people to articulate their position or their views on something” without the fear of getting shut down.

“Social media has created that idea of the polarizing sound, so you’re either at one camp or you’re in another.

“That’s the bit that’s missing at the moment in public discourse – the continuum of nuance, the complexity, things are not simple. There’s always much more gray in life, in my view, and that’s missing the public debate at the moment,” Martin said.

Additional reporting by Jane Matthews in Washington DC