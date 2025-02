NORTHERN IRELAND FIRST Minister Michelle O’Neill is expected to meet the UK’s King Charles at Windsor Castle later today.

The Sinn Féin vice president will be accompanied by deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, with the duo to set to take part in a meeting that will also involve Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the first ministers of Scotland and Wales.

Charles’s discussions with the figureheads of the UK’s devolved governments are expected to involve discussions around upcoming issues facing the different nations.

O’Neill previously met Charles when he visited Northern Ireland in 2022 after the death of his mother, Elizabeth, and she also attended his coronation the following year.

A Sinn Féin spokesman told PA:

Advertisement

“As First Minister, Michelle O’Neill has been invited to a political engagement in Windsor Castle, hosted by the British King today, Wednesday 12th February.

“This event will be attended by the British Prime Minister, the First Ministers from Scotland and Wales, and the First Minister and deputy First Minister.

“This is an opportunity to advocate for the best interests of people and communities on our island.”

It is understood the invitation included an overnight stay at Windsor but O’Neill has decided to stay at another location.

The decision has drawn the attention of the British press, with The Telegraph sticking the decision on its front page.

Under a headline ‘Sinn Fein’s first minister snubs King’s invitation’, it said it would have the first time a senior Sinn Féin member had stayed overnight at a royal residence since the Troubles.

With reporting by Eoghan Dalton