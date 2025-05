TECH GIANT MICROSOFT has started to lay off almost 3% of its global workforce today.

The company has not disclosed the total number of job cuts, but it will amount to approximately 6,000 people.

US-owned Microsoft said the layoffs will be across all levels and locations, but will focus on reducing the number of managers, Press Association reports. The job cuts are also expected to hit all parts of the business, including Xbox and LinkedIn.

A spokesperson told The Journal: “We continue to implement organisational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace.”

Microsoft – which employs a total of 6,000 people on the island of Ireland across its offices in Dublin and Belfast and its LinkedIn EU headquarters in Dublin – has not detailed how many jobs are at risk here.