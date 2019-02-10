This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 10 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Millennials' still recognise songs from music's 1960s-90s golden age, study finds

By contrast, their recognition of musical hits from 2000 to 2015 diminishes rapidly over time.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 10 Feb 2019, 7:00 PM
1 hour ago 4,014 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4481978
Image: Shutterstock/Stokkete
Image: Shutterstock/Stokkete

MILLENNIALS’ RECOGNITION OF songs from the 1960s through to the 1990s is relatively stable over this period, according to new research. 

By contrast, their recognition of musical hits from 2000 to 2015, while higher overall than the previous era, diminishes rapidly over time. 

“The 1960s to 1990s was a special time in music, reflected by a steady recognition of pieces of that era – even by today’s millennials,” observed Pascal Wallisch of New York University’s Department of Psychology and senior author of the study. 

While the researchers didn’t establish what explained the stable level of recognition for songs from the 1960s through the 1990s, they noted that during this period there was a significantly greater diversity of songs reaching the top of the Billboard charts compared to 2000 to 2015 and 1940 to 1950. 

The large number of popular songs during the latter part of the 30th century may explain why so many are recognisable decades later. 

However, the authors acknowledge that the findings could be the result of self-selection – there was a considerable correlation between the likelihood of recognising a given song and its corresponding play count on Spotify, why they also measured. 

Yet, this result nonetheless underscores the popularity of certain songs from the 1960s through the end of the 20th century. 

“Spotify was launched in 2008, well after nearly 90% of the songs we studied were released, which indicates millennials are aware of the music that, in general, preceded their lives and are nonetheless choosing to listen to it,” Wallisch said. 

But Wallisch and his colleagues emphasised that recognition of songs even from this period varies. Some were extremely well known, such as When A Man Loves A Woman by Percy Sledge (1966), Baby Come Back by Player (1977), and The Tide is High by Blondie (1980), whereas others, like Knock Three Times by Dawn (1970), I’m Sorry by John Denver (1975), and Truly by Lionel Richie (1982), are all but forgotten.

The study

In selecting songs for their study, the researchers included those that reached the number one spot on the Billboard Top 100 between the years 1940 and 1957 and number one on the Billboard Hot 100 from 1958 to 2015.

The study’s 643 participants included NYU students as well as others from the greater New York metropolitan area. The sample was largely of young participants, with a mean age of 21.3 years and a median age of 20 years. The majority (88%) of this sample was between the ages of 18 and 25.

Each participant was presented with a random selection of seven out of the 152 songs in the sample, asked to listen to the selection, and report whether they recognised it.

Participants were presented with 5-, 10- and 15-second excerpts deemed to be representative by a consensus panel of seven practising musicians and professors of music theory and composition – these excerpts often contained a highly recognisable lick (a unique and often repeated pattern of notes played by a single instrument) of each song.

In response to hearing each song, participants were prompted to indicate whether they recognised it. The researchers then plotted the recognition proportion for each song as a function of the year during which it reached peak popularity.

The first phase showed a steep linear drop-off in recognition for the music from this millennium, steadily declining, year by year, from 2015 to 2000.

The second phase was marked by a stable plateau from the 1960s to the 1990s, with no notable decline during this 40-year period.

The third phase, similar to the first phase, was characterised by a more gradual drop-off during the 1940s and 1950s.

The study was published in the Plos One journal. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Nurses 'strongly condemn' protest outside Simon Harris' home
    58,226  112
    2
    		The surreal reality of life in 'the most militarised area of western Europe'
    57,297  41
    3
    		Garda unit investigated over how it dealt with arrest of alleged drink driving recruit
    46,464  0
    Fora
    1
    		After navigating some hiring issues, influencer ads agency Centus is plotting to open a US base
    225  0
    2
    		How to rebuild trust with customers when they've been victims of a security breach
    35  0
    The42
    1
    		Crowley proves Kerry's unlikely scoring hero as they defeat Dublin in league cracker
    49,561  68
    2
    		As it happened: Man City vs Chelsea, Premier League
    41,073  68
    3
    		'I still believe deep down that I can make it as a Premier League player'
    34,164  3
    DailyEdge
    1
    		I tried rubbing CBD oil on my feet like a celeb to see if it helped me last the day in heels
    9,164  1
    2
    		8 properties on the Dublin rent market this February that will probably make you want to move out of Ireland
    6,318  1
    3
    		Your Sunday Gram: It's rotten out, so just stay inside and make scones
    2,745  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    'Free the nipple' campaigners lose battle to overturn US conviction
    'Free the nipple' campaigners lose battle to overturn US conviction
    Woman and ex-partner who re-occupied their former south Dublin residence facing €60,000 legal bill
    'Michael Shine spoke very, very softly and referred to me as a nice boy most of the time'
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Chimpanzees escape Belfast Zoo enclosure using snapped tree branch
    Chimpanzees escape Belfast Zoo enclosure using snapped tree branch
    Tony Blair says no-deal Brexit could be 'devastating' for peace process
    Opinion: The partnership with Fianna Fail won't give the SDLP the electoral boost it's hoping for
    HEALTH
    Nurses 'strongly condemn' protest outside Simon Harris' home
    Nurses 'strongly condemn' protest outside Simon Harris' home
    Opinion: Prevention is better than cure so there is no point in taxing vitamins
    'This campaign has to succeed, it is our time': Tens of thousands march in support of nurses and midwives
    GARDAí
    Man in critical condition after assault in Kerry
    Man in critical condition after assault in Kerry
    Kerry driver arrested for drug driving and €300 worth of cocaine seized
    Gardaí renew appeal to find man missing since Tuesday

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie