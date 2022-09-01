South Dublin residents concerned over 'ghettoised population' from 'build to rent' scheme

A NUMBER OF Dublin 6 residents claim that a planned new ‘build to rent’ scheme for Milltown “will attract a ghettoised population” who will contribute little to support an established community.

In July, Westridge Milltown Ltd lodged plans for a 63 unit build to rent apartment scheme in two blocks rising to six storeys at Dunelm, Rydalmount, Milltown, D6.

The scheme is made up of five studios, 27 one bed units, 30 two bed units and one three bed unit.

Planning consultants for Westridge Milltown, John Spain Associates argue that the scheme aims to deliver an appropriate density and form of residential development on this well located site.

Spain states that the build to rent scheme is appropriate for the site “and will provide much needed accommodation”.

Twenty objections have been lodged against the proposed scheme with objectors voicing concerns over the build to rent model proposed for the area.

In individual objections, Francis Shortt, Rachel Clarke and Tomás MacKenna each make the same point that “it is inevitable that the limited type of units proposed will attract a ghettoised population, who, through no fault of their own, will contribute little to the support of an established community”.

The residents point out in their individual objections that there appears to be an absence of ‘family friendly’ accommodation in the proposed development with only one three bedroom unit proposed.

They state that “resilience in planning terms requires a variety of use and accommodations provided. The application fails on all fronts”.

They state that “by such 1,000 cuts do neighbourhoods lose their variety and attractiveness”.

Local resident, Kevin Deane of Rydalmount, Milltown Rd has told Dublin City Council that he is very sad to see the amount of build to rent units being built at extortionately high and immoral rents leaving none available to people who would like to buy an apartment and settle down.

John Whelan and Joanne Hanna’s home at Rydalmount is located four meters from the proposed scheme.

They have told the council that their address “has been home to the Whelan family for over 100 years. Our young son is the 5th generation to call this home”.

They state that this development and planned construction “is not only a threat to our privacy, physical and mental well being and quality of life but goes against the character of the current residential landscape”.

The Richmond Residents Association have also objected requesting that the Council refuse planning permission.