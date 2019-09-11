This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 11 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Minister calls meeting with representatives from both sides of the beef dispute today

It comes after talks between both parties broke down earlier this week.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 11 Sep 2019, 2:25 PM
20 minutes ago 498 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4804702
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

AGRICULTURE MINISTER MICHAEL Creed is to meet with representatives from both sides of the ongoing beef dispute this afternoon and later this evening in a bid to get talks moving again. 

It is understood the minister will meet with the representatives from Meat Industries Ireland (MII) this afternoon and will then speak to representatives from farming organisations this evening. 

It comes after talks between both parties broke down earlier this week with Creed saying at the time: “I am concerned that today’s events will only serve to entrench positions and risk prolonging this very damaging dispute”.

Meat Industry Ireland yesterday said that 3,000 people were laid off in the beef industry as a result of the beef dispute, sparking criticism from farmers who say the industry is now using the employees as leverage. 

Speaking on Morning Ireland this morning, IFA president Joe Healy made a call for the minister to step up his engagement. 

“He definitely can’t wash his hand out of it. It’s very clear that every one of the processors needs the minister and the Department of Agriculture every day that they’re open, need the involvement of the Department so the minister has a grip over them,” he said. 

“It’s sad that it has come to a situation that Meet Industry Ireland needs someone to put a hex on them and get them back into the talks… You won’t find a solution if you’re not at the table.”

TheJournal.ie has contacted  both the Irish Farmers Association and Meat Industry Ireland for a comment and is awaiting a reply.

The dispute has seen unofficial pickets by farmers at processing facilities around the country. The row centres around the prices farmer are getting for cattle which are down on last year. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie