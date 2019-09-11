Minister calls meeting with representatives from both sides of the beef dispute today

AGRICULTURE MINISTER MICHAEL Creed is to meet with representatives from both sides of the ongoing beef dispute this afternoon and later this evening in a bid to get talks moving again.

It is understood the minister will meet with the representatives from Meat Industries Ireland (MII) this afternoon and will then speak to representatives from farming organisations this evening.

It comes after talks between both parties broke down earlier this week with Creed saying at the time: “I am concerned that today’s events will only serve to entrench positions and risk prolonging this very damaging dispute”.

Meat Industry Ireland yesterday said that 3,000 people were laid off in the beef industry as a result of the beef dispute, sparking criticism from farmers who say the industry is now using the employees as leverage.

Speaking on Morning Ireland this morning, IFA president Joe Healy made a call for the minister to step up his engagement.

“He definitely can’t wash his hand out of it. It’s very clear that every one of the processors needs the minister and the Department of Agriculture every day that they’re open, need the involvement of the Department so the minister has a grip over them,” he said.

“It’s sad that it has come to a situation that Meet Industry Ireland needs someone to put a hex on them and get them back into the talks… You won’t find a solution if you’re not at the table.”

TheJournal.ie has contacted both the Irish Farmers Association and Meat Industry Ireland for a comment and is awaiting a reply.

The dispute has seen unofficial pickets by farmers at processing facilities around the country. The row centres around the prices farmer are getting for cattle which are down on last year.