Minute's applause held at Armagh-Mayo GAA match in memory of Natalie McNally

ARMAGH FOOTBALL FANS organised a minute’s applause at a Gaelic football match earlier today in memory of Natalie McNally, who was murdered at her home in Lurgan late last year.

Natalie, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was killed in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan, Armagh on 18 December.

Fans from both counties could be seen rising to their feet at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh to applaud at the 32 minute mark of the game to symbolise the 32 years of Natalie’s life.

A photo of Natalie was also shown on a large screen with a number for Crimestoppers, while spectators held up signs reading ‘Justice for Natalie’.

“It’s wonderful that Armagh are taking part in this act in honour of that family and that woman,” a TG4 commentator said.

Applause in 32nd minute of Armagh v Mayo in memory of Natalie McNally. The 32 yr old pregnant woman was murdered in her home in Lurgan the week before Christmas. The family are big Armagh fans. A man has been charged with Natalie’s murder. pic.twitter.com/uVocrx0IiU — conor macauley (@TVconormac) February 5, 2023

Natalie’s brother Niall also Tweeted an image of a group of spectators with signs and t-shirts of his sister’s photo shortly before the match.

On Thursday a 32-year old man appeared in court charged in relation to Natalie’s murder.