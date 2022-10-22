Have you seen Gabrielle? Gardaí appeal for information on missing 17 year old

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAI ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Gabrielle Patterson, who was last seen on Main Street, Kingscourt, Co Cavan, yesterday evening.
Gabrielle is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build, long brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, Gabrielle was wearing a pink jacket, black leggings, black runners and white socks.
Gardaí and Gabrielle’s family are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information on Gabrielle’s whereabouts are asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
