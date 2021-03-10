Gardaí concerned for man missing from Mayo since last week

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for help in tracing Alin Hiemesch who has been missing since Tuesday 2 March.

The 31-year-old is missing from his home in Ballina, Co Mayo.

Alin is described as being 5ft 9in with brown eyes and black hair.

When last seen, he was wearing black trousers, a grey hooded jacket, and a woolly hat with a distinctive red bobble on top.

Gardaí say they are concerned for Alin’s welfare.

Anyone with information on Alin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.