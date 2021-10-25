Teenage boy (17) missing from Blanchardstown since Saturday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old boy who is missing from Dublin.

Dylan McCarroll was last seen in the Blanchardstown area of Dublin 15 on Saturday 23 October.

He is described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a broad build, black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Dylan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.