Have you seen Francis? 13-year-old missing from Dublin since Sunday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 13-year-old boy missing from Dublin.

Francis Lynch has been missing from the Ballyfermot area of Dublin 10 since Sunday, 12 June 2022.

He is described as being approximately 5′ 7″ inches in height with a slim build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Francis was wearing a navy Nike windbreaker, a grey Nike tracksuit and navy Nike runners.

Advertisement

Anyone with any information on Francis’ whereabouts are asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.