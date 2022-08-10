Have you seen Lorcan? Gardaí appeal for help in search for missing 14-year-old

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of missing teenager Lorcan McGill.

Lorcan, 14, has been missing from Bettystown, Co Meath since Tuesday 9 August.

Advertisement

He is described as being approximately 5′ 4″ inches in height with a thin build, brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey and black T-Shirt with black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information on Lorcan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.