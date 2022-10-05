Have you seen Nicolas? 15-year-old missing from Kerry since Monday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old missing from Co Kerry.

Nicolas O’Sullivan has been missing from Ballyvelly, Tralee, Co Kerry since Monday, 3 October.

He is described as being approximately 6ft in height, of a slim build with brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a black hoody top. He was also carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information on Nicolas’ whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.