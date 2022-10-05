Have you seen Nicolas? 15-year-old missing from Kerry since Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old missing from Co Kerry.
Nicolas O’Sullivan has been missing from Ballyvelly, Tralee, Co Kerry since Monday, 3 October.
He is described as being approximately 6ft in height, of a slim build with brown hair and green eyes.
When last seen he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a black hoody top. He was also carrying a black bag.
Anyone with information on Nicolas’ whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS