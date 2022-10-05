Gardaí appeal for assistance in finding 35-year-old man missing from Co Kildare

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a 35-year-old Terry Dunne, who is missing from his home in Monasterevin, Co Kildare.

Terry was last seen on Tuesday, 20 September in Newbridge, Co. Kildare.

He is described as being 6 foot tall with a medium build. He has blue eyes, red hair and has a beard.

It is not known what he was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in locating Terry is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.