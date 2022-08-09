Family and gardaí concerned for welfare of 35-year-old man missing from Dublin

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 35-year-old man missing from Co Dublin.
Thomas Fagan has been missing from the Cabinteely area of Dublin since the afternoon of Monday, 8 August.
He is described as being approximately 5’8’’ to 5’10’’ in height with a slight/skinny build, brown curly hair and blue eyes.
It is not known what Thomas was wearing on the day he went missing. When last seen on 4 August, he was wearing a blue Adidas tracksuit and a white t-shirt.
Gardaí and Thomas’s family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with any information on Thomas’s whereabouts are asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
