Gardai appeal for information over missing boy (13) last seen at Dublin train station

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for help tracing 13-year-old Reece Thornton, who was last seen at Clonsilla train station on Sunday afternoon.
Reece is described as being 5’ 3” in height, of medium build with short brown hair. When last seen Reece was wearing a navy tracksuit with a hood and grey and black runners with orange on the heel.
A spokesman said: “Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Reece, is asked to contact Blanchardstown Gardaí on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”
