Updated flyer issued in search for missing Irishman in Wyoming

AN UPDATED FLYER has been issued by the United States National Park Service in an effort to locate missing Dublin man Cian McLaughlin.

The 27-year-old was last seen in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park on 8 June, and an extensive search operation was launched following his disappearance which has since been scaled back.

The park service have said that no new information has been given about McLaughlin and that it continues to appeal for the public’s assistance in locating the Dubliner.

The updated flyer issued contains details of some of the items McLaughlin had with him when he was last seen.

No new info has been reported about missing hiker Cian McLaughlin. The park continues to request any info the public may have that may aid in locating McLaughlin. An updated flyer is being posted with items he was last known to have. Latest info (6/23/21): https://t.co/0mf8Y8UQSO pic.twitter.com/C4eleZOUlK — Grand Teton National Park (@GrandTetonNPS) July 9, 2021

These include a red Apple watch, a red iPhone 12 Mini, a white short sleeve t-shirt and wire-rimmed sunglasses.

The flyer states that he is also believed to have been wearing a hat, shorts and hiking boots.

Last month, the national park service received new information from a resident of Jackson, Wyoming who reported seeing and speaking with McLaughlin on the day he went missing.

The individual, who recently returned from an international trip, said they saw McLaughlin on Tuesday 8 June in the late afternoon/early evening on the trail on the south side of the Bradley/Taggart moraine, and spoke to him as they continued hiking towards Bradley Lake.

As a result, additional search efforts were made around Bradley Lake and Taggart Lake. Park staff also searched the Phelps Lake area, which McLaughlin reportedly likes to visit.

No new evidence of McLaughlin’s whereabouts were identified as a result.

Anyone with information regarding McLaughlin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch via call on text on 888-653-0009.