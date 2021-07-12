#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Monday 12 July 2021
Advertisement

Updated flyer issued in search for missing Irishman in Wyoming

Cian McLaughlin was last seen in Grand Teton National Park on 8 June.

By Jane Moore Monday 12 Jul 2021, 9:31 AM
44 minutes ago 4,639 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5492659
Image: Grand Teton National Park
Image: Grand Teton National Park

AN UPDATED FLYER has been issued by the United States National Park Service in an effort to locate missing Dublin man Cian McLaughlin. 

The 27-year-old was last seen in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park on 8 June, and an extensive search operation was launched following his disappearance which has since been scaled back

The park service have said that no new information has been given about McLaughlin and that it continues to appeal for the public’s assistance in locating the Dubliner. 

The updated flyer issued contains details of some of the items McLaughlin had with him when he was last seen. 

These include a red Apple watch, a red iPhone 12 Mini, a white short sleeve t-shirt and wire-rimmed sunglasses. 

The flyer states that he is also believed to have been wearing a hat, shorts and hiking boots. 

Last month, the national park service received new information from a resident of Jackson, Wyoming who reported seeing and speaking with McLaughlin on the day he went missing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The individual, who recently returned from an international trip, said they saw McLaughlin on Tuesday 8 June in the late afternoon/early evening on the trail on the south side of the Bradley/Taggart moraine, and spoke to him as they continued hiking towards Bradley Lake.

As a result, additional search efforts were made around Bradley Lake and Taggart Lake. Park staff also searched the Phelps Lake area, which McLaughlin reportedly likes to visit. 

No new evidence of McLaughlin’s whereabouts were identified as a result.

Anyone with information regarding McLaughlin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch via call on text on 888-653-0009. 

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
jane.moore45@mail.dcu.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie