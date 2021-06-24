#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 24 June 2021
New information pursued in search for missing Irishman in Wyoming

The 27-year-old was last seen in Grand Teton National Park on 8 June.

By Adam Daly Thursday 24 Jun 2021, 7:41 AM
Image: Grand Teton National Park
ADDITIONAL SEARCHES HAVE been carried out in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park for Dublin man Cian McLaughlin after authorities received new information related to his disappearance. 

The 27-year-old was last seen in the national park on 8 June.

In an update last night, the national park service said it had received additional information from a resident of Jackson, Wyoming who reported seeing and speaking with McLaughlin on the day he went missing.

The witness, who recently returned from an international trip, said they saw McLaughlin on Tuesday 8 June in the late afternoon/early evening on the trail on the south side of the Bradley/Taggart moraine – headed south towards Taggart Lake

The individual said they had a conversation with McLaughlin where he described where he worked, that he’s from Ireland, and currently living in Jackson. They continued hiking towards Bradley Lake and did not see McLaughlin again that evening.

As a result of this new information, the park has made additional search efforts around Bradley Lake and Taggart Lake. Park staff also searched the Phelps Lake area, which McLaughlin reportedly likes to visit. 

No evidence or clues of McLaughlin’s whereabouts were identified, said national park service officials who scaled back search operations last weekend.

As McLaughlin’s plans were unknown, anyone who has been travelling in the Teton backcountry since 8 June may have seen him, said park officials who are continuing to request any information the public may have that may aid in locating McLaughlin. 

McLaughlin was wearing a white short-sleeve shirt and a red watch while in his vehicle. In addition, it is believed he was wearing shorts, a bucket hat and round sunglasses. He also has a noticeable tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone with information regarding McLaughlin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch via call on text on 888-653-0009.

Adam Daly
