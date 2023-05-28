Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing 15-year-old girl

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old missing from Cork since Friday.

Kelsey Stokes was last seen on Douglas Road, Cork on the evening of Friday, 26 May.

Advertisement

Kelsey is described as being about 5 foot 2 inches in height, of medium build, with long blonde hair.

It is unknown what Kelsey was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with any information on Kelsey’s whereabouts are asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda Station.