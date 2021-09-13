Gardaí appeal for information over missing girl (13) from west Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to the public for information over a missing teenage girl.

Jorja O’Keefe (13) is missing from the Clondalkin area since 9am this morning.

Jorja is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a thin build, long brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a bright coloured top, black cycling shorts and white runners. She was also carrying a blue rucksack and her hair was tied up.

Gardaí and Jorja’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Jorja’s whereabouts are asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on (01) 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.