#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Sunday 17 January 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí seek help locating man missing from Galway since end of December

The man has been missing for nearly three weeks.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 17 Jan 2021, 6:32 PM
35 minutes ago 8,371 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5327832

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING for the public’s assistance in tracing a man who has been missing since the end of last year.

Luke Davoren, 34, has been missing from Galway since 30 December, when he was last seen in the University Road area in the early hours.

He is described as having fair hair, being 6ft in height and having an athletic build.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoody, brown leather jacket, blue jeans and brown leather boots and had a black backpack.

Gardaí say they and his family and very concerned for his welfare and and would urge him to make contact.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí particularly ask anyone with dash cam footage of the Newcastle and University Road areas between 1am and 2am on 30 December to contact them.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie