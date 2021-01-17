Gardaí seek help locating man missing from Galway since end of December

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING for the public’s assistance in tracing a man who has been missing since the end of last year.

Luke Davoren, 34, has been missing from Galway since 30 December, when he was last seen in the University Road area in the early hours.

He is described as having fair hair, being 6ft in height and having an athletic build.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoody, brown leather jacket, blue jeans and brown leather boots and had a black backpack.

Gardaí say they and his family and very concerned for his welfare and and would urge him to make contact.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Gardaí particularly ask anyone with dash cam footage of the Newcastle and University Road areas between 1am and 2am on 30 December to contact them.